Days after Hollywood actor Blake Lively took legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, Rossella Rago, a former extra on the popular sitcom Gossip Girl, where Lively played Serena van der Woodsen, shared her experience of working with the actor in a TikTok video.

‘Blake Lively is used to being adored’

Rossella Rago made shocking allegations against Blake Lively stating, “She would burp and fart in the middle of the set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don’t know how else to say it.”

Calling her a “nepo baby”, she added, “When she was 19, the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It’s really hard to keep your head when that happens.”

‘Blake Lively threw Justin Baldoni under the bus’

In response, Justin Baldoni has denied all allegations. Through his legal team, he has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Rago stated in her video that Blake threw Justin “under the bus”. “She’s used to being adored, and when she’s not, s**t gets real. Baldoni has found out how real it gets,” said Rago.

Amid the ongoing lawsuit, Rago felt Blake had a sense of entitlement and privilege to have her way. “She believes she has the right to behave exactly as she wants. And how dare we make a fuss? She couldn’t handle that people didn’t frigging like her and she was looking like an a**hole," she added.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's trial date set

Baldoni and Lively could be headed for a trial on March 9, 2026. The judge, Lewis J. Liman, said that he will hold an initial hearing on February 3. At that hearing, Lively's attorneys are expected to request an order prohibiting Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, from launching a public relations campaign over the issue. The judge asked the parties to set up a briefing schedule that would allow a trial to begin on March 9, 2026. However, the date could be cancelled if the two reach a settlement before that.