India’s leading entertainment destination, BookMyShow has brought the highly-anticipated dramedy 'Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point' to India, and the film had a pan-India release

pic/instagram

Listen to this article 'Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point' arrives in India, here's where you can watch it x 00:00

BookMyShow is excited to spread the holiday cheer by bringing the much-anticipated comedy-drama 'Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point' to theatres across India this holiday season, which released on Friday, November 22nd, 2024. Directed by Tyler Thomas Taormina, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Berger, the film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It is now set to delight audiences with its India release.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point' cast and storyline

Starring an ensemble of talented actors, 'Christmas Eve in Miller's Point' brings to life a story of a chaotic yet heart-warming Christmas Eve gathering in a small-town family setting. The annual family gathering, laced with multi-generational drama, involves disagreement among siblings about how to handle their mother’s decline and whether to sell the house.

With standout performances by the likes of Maria Dizzia, Ben Shenkman, and Tony Savino, it becomes a captivating mood piece that lingers in your mind long after. The film also stars Michael Cera in a featured role, adding his signature quirky charm to the ensemble.

The story explores the humorous dynamics of family relationships, holiday expectations the inevitable comedic situations that arise during the most wonderful time of the year. Praised by Variety as a film that “leaves you with the warmest, fuzziest of feelings and a renewed resolve to be home for Christmas, if only in your dreams”, 'Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point' has already earned recognition on the international film circuit ahead of its India release, receiving rave reviews at MAMI Film Festival held last month.

Perfect way to get into the holiday spirit

The New Yorker concurred, “Tyler Thomas Taormina’s comedy-drama about a Long Island family boasts some of the year’s sharpest characterizations and a strikingly original narrative form”." Tyler Taormina’s Magical, Freewheeling Indie Captures The Holiday Spirit.", says Deadline.

This festive comedy-drama is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, offering an uplifting lens into the joy, humour, and inevitable chaos that accompanies Christmas celebrations with family. With 'Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point', audiences will be reminded that the best holiday memories are often made in the most unexpected moments. This Christmas special will be screened pan-India in theatres near you.