BTS' Suga's documentary 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY' all set to release on THIS date in India!

The documentary will see the K-Pop star in a never-seen-before candid avatar

(Pic courtesy: Disney Plus Hotstar/ Instagram)

One of the rappers from South Korea's biggest boy band, K-pop, Min Yoongi aka Suga will soon embark on a musical journey, travelling the world in search of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, 'D-Day'.

While he will head out and map the whole world looking for inspiration for his album, his entire journey will be covered and released in a form of a documentary exclusively for his fans and the ARMY.

Titled 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY', the much-awaited documentary is all set to release in India on April 21 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The documentary will see the K-Pop star in a never-seen-before candid avatar. Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY' also includes exclusive live clips of songs on Suga’s upcoming album 'D-DAY'.

Starring Suga, the documentary will see him travelling from Seoul to Tokyo and from Las Vegas to beyond in the hunt for musical inspiration for his upcoming album.

Also Read: Confirmed! BTS's Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for 'People Pt 2'

Speaking about Suga, besides being a rapper of the world's most popular boy band, BTS, the K-pop star is also a music producer and a songwriter. On the workfront, Suga has also collaborated with some of the most notable international artistes such as Halsey, PSY, South Korean hip-hop trio, Epik High among several others and of course, BTS!

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or ‘Beyond the Scene,’ are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Also Read: Big Hit music shares update on BTS's J-Hope's military enlistment

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

The band members are currently taking a break in order to pursue individual commitments and solo projects, and are expected to reunite by the year 2025.

While Jin is serving his military term and J-Hope is also set to begin his military service soon, Jimin has released his solo album ‘Face’ and the band leader, RM released his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ last year.