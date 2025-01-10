Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was re-released worldwide in December last year except India due to Pushpa 2 release. Now, Indian fans can rejoice the film on big screen soon

Interstellar

In December last year, Christopher Nolan's classic film 'Interstellar' was re-released worldwide to mark its 10th anniversary. However, India was not on the list of the release due to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' taking up all screens in the country, especially the IMAX screen. While the news came as a disappointment to fans of the sci-fi film, there is some happy news coming our way.

Interstellar India re-release

Warner Bros India has announced the re-release date for Interstellar on Indian screens. The film will be hitting theatres including IMAX screens from February 7. "The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space," wrote Warner Bros India on their official Twitter handle.

About Interstellar

'Interstellar', which originally premiered on November 5, 2014, grossed around $730 million globally, further earning five Academy Award nominations, and winning Best Visual Effects. The film's narrative revolves around a team of pioneers who undertake the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, and Casey Affleck play key roles in the film.

Upon its re-release in the US last month, Interstellar became the ninth highest-grossing IMAX release of all time, following Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It earned $4.5 million across 166 screens in the US and Canada. Talking about the success of the re-release of Interstellar after 10 years, Christopher Nolan told the Associated Press, "I was just so gratified by the response. It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and, in particular, on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”