Thrilled to experience something new, British actor Himesh Patel on playing a small town cop in Greedy People

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Himesh Patel on Greedy People: 'Playing a police officer in a small American town was unfamiliar territory' x 00:00

After finishing his last exam at 16, Himesh Patel was taken by his parents for an audition. He subsequently made his debut as Tamwar Masood in EastEnders. Reflecting on his first break, the British actor of Indian origin says he never expected his acting career to unfold in this way. Patel is now starring as a police officer in Lionsgate Play’s Greedy People alongside Lily James and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In a conversation with mid-day, he discusses reuniting with James after Yesterday (2019), and fulfilling his dream of working with Christopher Nolan in Tenet (2020).

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited excerpts of the interview.

What prompted you to take up Greedy People?

I really enjoyed the script. That’s always the starting point for me. If I sit down with something to read and connect with it, I’m excited to dive into that world. That’s a big draw. And of course, knowing Lily James was attached to the project made it even better. We’d worked together before in [Yesterday, 2019]. She was fantastic, and I was keen to work with her on something completely different. I’m also a big fan of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, so working closely with him was another huge incentive.

(From left) Himesh Patel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Greedy People

Have you seen any of director Potsy Ponciroli’s work before?

Yes, I really enjoyed his debut film, [Old Henry 2021]. Working with Potsy Ponciroli felt like a great opportunity. Several factors attracted me to this film. When I take on projects, I look for ones that push me to try different things, and this script did that.

What was your reaction when you read the script and your part?

I thought it was brilliant. I love films with surprising moments, but here, those twists were layered into the story logically. Each mistake led to the next, and Will [Shelley, his character] finds himself cornered with no way out. His and Page’s [Lily James’ character] decisions pile up, leading to a truly shocking climax. After that, all bets are off. It makes for a thrilling ending.

What do you think you had to do differently in this film?

I felt I was stepping into an entirely new world. Playing a police officer in a small American town was unfamiliar territory. The mishaps that draw him into the story strike a balance between drama and comedy, a tone I hadn’t tackled before. That challenge excited me. I also had to master a specific Southern American accent.

What was people’s reaction to the film?

I’ve heard a lot of people say they didn’t know what to expect next. They were kept on the edge by the unexpected twists and the suspense. It kept audiences engaged and guessing.

Is there anything you’re particularly greedy about in real life?

I have a really bad sweet tooth. I love sugary treats far too much. I’m trying to improve and resist indulging constantly.

Looking back, do you feel you’ve come a long way compared to others in this industry?

I try not to compare myself to others, but I certainly feel my journey has been [enriching]. It’s been five years since Yesterday came out, which was a major turning point for me. I’m proud of my career and how it’s evolved from my EastEnders days. I think it’s still rare for someone to transition from a long stint in a UK soap opera to a completely different acting field. I’d love to see more of that—more actors starting in [soaps and making a career leap]. People like Nathalie Emmanuel, who began in Hollyoaks, have done the same. It’s a viable path, and I hope the British industry sees this as breeding grounds for talent.

What has been the high point of your career?

I feel incredibly fortunate. Working with Christopher Nolan on Tenet [2020] was a huge highlight. I’m a massive fan of his films, so being part of his team and doing all the exciting things in that movie was unforgettable.