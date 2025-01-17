Breaking News
Leo joins league contributing to LA

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies

Top

DiCaprio pledged to donate $1 million to those affected by the wildfires and said his organisation is “uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters”

Leo joins league contributing to LA

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jay Leno

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is donating $1 million to help Los Angeles recover from the devastating wildfires. 


The Oscar winner announced on his Instagram Stories that he is donating $1 million toward relief efforts. “The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts (sic),” he wrote.


“Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund—organisations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and fire-fighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most,” added the actor.


DiCaprio, who grew up in LA, and co-founded Re:wild, wrote that its Rapid Response Program is “uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies”.

The wildfires that sparked on January 7 have become the most destructive in LA history, with thousands of people displaced and a death toll set at 25. Jamie Lee Curtis’ family pledged to donate $1 million toward disaster relief efforts to support “our great city and state and the great people who live and love there”, she had previously said.

Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry and more stars have volunteered to help first responders and families affected by the fires. Grammy winner Beyonce is helping those affected through her BeyGOOD charity foundation. The charity foundation was said to donate $2.5 million to help families rebuild after they’ve suffered losses.

Jay Leno is also giving back to the first responders fighting the wildfires. The former Tonight Show host gave out meals to the fire-fighters fighting the Palisades Fire Monday night, nearly one week after the blaze ignited in the area. Leno told CNN they served “hot food” as opposed to the “boxed lunches” that many first responders have been consuming while battling the harrowing fires. “We’re cooking for the crew, and you guys if you’re hungry. We got a big barbecue going,” he reportedly said.

