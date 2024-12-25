Now, as Christmas arrives, Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has shared a heartfelt message. A part of the note reads, "The holidays can feel different for everyone'

Liam Payne's girlfriend with the singer

Liam Payne's death on October 16 left the entire globe in a state of shock. Now, as Christmas arrives, the singer's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has shared a heartfelt message as she misses Liam. Kate took to her Instagram stories and shared a message about how she is dealing with ‘sadness and grief.’

While sharing on her Instagram, Kate wrote, "As the holidays are here, I realize it is a time for happiness and joy, but it is also a time of sadness and grief for so many. Be gentle with those around you this time of year, as the holidays can feel different for everyone."

She went on to add, “Sending all my love to those carrying grief this holiday. I hope the season brings you comfort and peace.” “Wishing everyone a love-filled and healthy holiday season this year,” read the concluding words.

Kate’s post on Liam Payne’s death

Earlier, while talking about Liam Payne's untimely demise, she expressed her profound heartbreak over his death and shared in an Instagram post, "I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things. Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life."

Liam Payne Death: Former One Direction member passes away

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local officials. Police in Buenos Aires reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood, a popular area in Argentina’s capital. The fall caused severe injuries, and medics confirmed his death at the scene.

After the news spread, dozens of One Direction fans from around Buenos Aires gathered at the Casa Sur Hotel, forming lines that extended into the blocked-off street where police were stationed. Forensic investigators were seen leaving the hotel, and Payne’s body was taken away about three hours after the fall. Heartbroken fans, mostly young women recording on their phones, were in shock as a memorial with candles and flowers quickly formed outside the hotel.