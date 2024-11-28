Breaking News
Sharon Stone weighs in on US President Donald Trump's re-election

Sharon Stone weighs in on US President Donald Trump’s re-election

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Sharon Stone was on a panel with Angelina Jolie when the topic shifted to politics. “Italy has seen fascism. You guys, you understand what happens," she said

Sharon Stone

Asked about the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Sharon Stone spoke about the re-election of Donald Trump at the Turin Film Festival in Italy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was on a panel with Angelina Jolie when the topic shifted to politics. “Italy has seen fascism. You guys, you understand what happens. My country is in adolescence.


Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naïve, ignorant, and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence. So, Americans who don’t travel, [and] 80 per cent of whom don’t have passports, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. The only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other. I respect the results of the vote. Even if I don’t like the president, I respect his role. This is democracy,” she reportedly said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


