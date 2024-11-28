Sharon Stone weighs in on US President Donald Trump’s re-election

Sharon Stone was on a panel with Angelina Jolie when the topic shifted to politics. “Italy has seen fascism. You guys, you understand what happens," she said

Asked about the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Sharon Stone spoke about the re-election of Donald Trump at the Turin Film Festival in Italy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was on a panel with Angelina Jolie when the topic shifted to politics. “Italy has seen fascism. You guys, you understand what happens. My country is in adolescence.

Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naïve, ignorant, and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence. So, Americans who don’t travel, [and] 80 per cent of whom don’t have passports, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. The only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other. I respect the results of the vote. Even if I don’t like the president, I respect his role. This is democracy,” she reportedly said.

