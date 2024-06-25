Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Taylor Swift thrills London fans with surprise Travis Kelce cameo onstage

Taylor Swift thrills London fans with surprise Travis Kelce cameo onstage

Updated on: 25 June,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  London
ANI |

Top

During her recent performance in London, Taylor Swift delighted fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing out a special guest: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce onstage!

Taylor Swift thrills London fans with surprise Travis Kelce cameo onstage

Taylor Swift

Listen to this article
Taylor Swift thrills London fans with surprise Travis Kelce cameo onstage
x
00:00

During her recent performance in London, Taylor Swift delighted fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing out a special guest: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce onstage! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a surprise appearance during Swift's rendition of 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,' capturing the crowd's attention with his dapper attire and spontaneous charm.


According to the Eras tour's official X account, Kelce could be seen dressed in a sleek tuxedo paired with a sparkling top hat. He joined Swift on stage to participate in one of her signature outfit changes.


The NFL star not only lifted Swift gracefully but also playfully assisted in powdering her face, showcasing his endearing support for her performance.The audience erupted into cheers and applause upon Kelce's appearance, adding an extra layer of excitement to Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.'


I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' is a track from Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which has been a central theme of her current tour.Kelce's involvement with Swift's tour dates back to last year when he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City, even before their romantic relationship began, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

Since then, he has been a frequent presence at her concerts.Beyond the stage, Swift has reciprocated Kelce's support by attending numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, including their thrilling Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK