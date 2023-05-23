Ahead of BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie debuts at Cannes 2023, after-party videos go viral

Blackpink member Jennie, who is making her acting debut with the HBO drama The Idol, attended the premiere of the TV series at Cannes 2023

Jennie, a member of Blackpink, the most popular K-pop girl group in the world, made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer and rapper, who is making her acting debut with the HBO drama The Idol, attended the premiere of the TV series at Cannes 2023. The singer also attended an after-party to celebrate the series premiere.

The South Korean superstar walked the red carpet with producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim. Jennie chose a monochrome look for her first Cannes moment, wearing a gorgeous Spring 2020 Haute Couture custom Chanel gown for the occasion.

The white lace and tulle gown had black accents on its off-shoulder silhouette. Jennie accessorised the monochrome gown with a black bow in her hair, peep-toe heels with bow adornments, and statement rings.

She changed into a comfy vest with a sarong-style skirt for the after-party at Cannes. In videos that have surfaced online, Jennie was seen grooving to music with fellow cast and crew members of the show. One of the videos showed her posing for photos and videos with Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose-Depp, the headliner of The Idol. Also seen bringing the house down at the party was Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, who was managing the music.

Jennie is rumoured to be dating BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V. Taehyung is expected to make an appearance at Cannes 2023 as a brand ambassador for Celine. The BTS singer took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of posts to confirm that he will be attending the festival. He shared a picture of the handwritten welcome note by Celine at Cannes followed by photos of his crew.

Recently, V and Jennie were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris. Rumours about Jennie and Taehyung dating have been swirling for a while, and the video of them walking together in Paris seemed to solidify them. However, fans have been sending their support to the South Korean superstar, as 'We love you Taehyung' started trending on Twitter.