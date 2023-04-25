BTS members Jungkook and Kim Taehyung aka V attended the premiere of the South Korean movie Dream on Monday. Jungkook later went live at 5am KST, while V came to say hi to fans in the morning.

BTS member V woke up and came live on Weverse to talk to fans briefly on Tuesday

BTS members Jungkook and Kim Taehyung aka V were at the premiere of the South Korean movie Dream on Monday night. Later, Jungkook decided to come live to interact with his fans via Weverse. The youngest Bangtan member also cooked some food for himself and shared the recipe with the BTS ARMY, before going to sleep around 6am KST.

Later in the morning, Taehyung woke up and decided to say hi to his fans. He said he found his hair looking all messy and wanted to show it to ARMY. "Everyone, good morning! I just woke up but my hair was really funny, so I wanted to show it," he said.

ARMYs also got a glimpse of the decor in his house as he started his day in a relaxed manner. One could see an interesting floral lighting installation, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and some plants in the backdrop.

V also mentioned that he heard about his fellow member Jungkook going live, and couldn't do so himself as he was too drunk after the movie premiere. He said, "I heard Jungkook went live yesterday! I didn't get to, because we all had a drink and I got drunk so I passed out/fell asleep, and Jungkook didn't get drunk so..."

Dream is an upcoming South Korean sports comedy-drama film written and directed by Lee Byeong-heon, starring Park Seo-joon and Lee Ji-eun, aka IU. Seo-joon is a close friend of V and part of the famous Wooga squad. He recently appeared alongside V in the Korean reality show Jinny's Kitchen. V turned up to support Seojoon at the premiere of his movie with his Bangtan dongsaeng Jungkook, who is also a big fan of singer-actress IU.