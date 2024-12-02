BTS member Jimin has donated 30 million won for the renovation of homes of vulnerable senior citizens in Busan, his birth city.

Jimin

Listen to this article BTS: Jimin donates 30 million won to renovate homes for senior citizens in Busan x 00:00

BTS member Jimin has donated 30 million won for the renovation of homes of vulnerable senior citizens in Busan, his birth city. With this, Jimin became the third donor to the Habitat Challenge and the first individual to do so. The donated money will be used to improve the housing space of elderly people in dire need of housing support through the Busan City Senior Citizens' Comprehensive Support Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

[NEWS] #JIMIN Donates 30 Million Won to Renovate Homes for Vulnerable Senior Citizens in Busan!



Jimin became the third donor to the Habitat Challenge and the first individual to do so. The donated money will be used to improve the housing space of elderly people in dire need of… pic.twitter.com/MuPijMSIij — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) December 1, 2024

ARMY showers love on Jimin

Reacting to the news, a user wrote, "That's our Jimin...he has a huge heart. Thank you Jimin".

"And if I hear that him or any other mmbr is a BAD person I will say they are BLIND and stupid....," wrote another user.

"A REAL LIFE ANGEL FR!! THE WORLD NEEDS MORE PPL LIKE PARK JIMIN!! PARK JIMIN THANK YOU FOR EXISTING, FOR BEING THE BEST ROLE MODEL, FOR BEING THE PERFECT EXAMPLE OF WHAT A GOOD HUMAN IS," wrote another.

A fan commented on X, "At this rate … every year atleast 2-3 times he donates big amount … he is running the country along with Sk govt ! It takes a deep rooted humanitarian mindset to donate such large amount for various causes across the country …I am more than proud of him".

Jimin's previous donation

In May this year, it was reported that BTS member Jimin generously donated 100 million won (approximately $72,647 USD) to the Gyeongnam Office of Education to fund scholarships for students from low-income families. This contribution was made through Jimin's father on his behalf, showcasing his dedication to supporting education. An official from the Provincial Office of Education highlighted that while Jimin doesn't have direct ties to Gyeongnam, his intention to help students in the region was clear and heartfelt.1x1 polls This is not the first time Jimin has extended his support to education; since 2019, he has been contributing scholarships and books to various educational offices in cities such as Busan and Jeonnam.

About BTS member Jimin

Born in 1995, Jimin is adored by thousands of fans from across the globe. Jimin is one of the lead vocalists and main dancers of the South Korean boy band BTS. His performances are often noted for their elegance, precision, and emotion. In addition to his work with BTS, Jimin has released solo tracks such as 'Lie' (from the 2016 album Wings), 'Serendipity' (from Love Yourself series), and 'Filter' (from Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020). In 2023, he also made his official solo debut with his album FACE and the title track "Like Crazy," which charted internationally.

South Korean boy band BTS member Jimin celebrated his birthday on October 13. The K-pop idol shared a special message for the ARMY on Weverse. He thanked his fans who are awaiting his return and promised to pay back all the love once he is out.

Jimin wrote on Weverse, “I didn't tell you to worry!! It's not easy Haha. But there are so many good people in the military, so we're all working hard to get training. I'm eating well and working out really hard! So don't worry about me. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday. I'm so blessed that I'm in the military but I'm still celebrating my birthday.”

He added, “I don't know when I can pay all this back. I'm going to go out and get it all back somehow. I know. Please wait a little bit. I'm writing something, but I'm hesitating. I think that's why it was written in a clunky way Haha. The ARMY I won't forget this precious day. The most precious ARMY in the world I love you.”