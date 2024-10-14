Comedian Lee Jin-ho shared a letter where he confessed to gambling and taking money from BTS member Jimin and other notable personalities in South Korean showbiz

A day after South Korean boy band BTS member Jimin celebrated his 29th birthday, it is being reported that the K-pop idol was duped by comedian Lee Jin-ho, who borrowed 100 million won and never returned. According to reports, Lee took financial help from Jimin in 2022 with a promissory note. BigHit confirmed the same and stated, "It is true that financial damage occurred as reported, and all that was done was a loan using an IOU."

Lee Jin-ho confesses to illegal gambling

Lee Jin-ho shared a letter where he confessed to gambling and taking money from Jimin and other notable personalities in showbiz.

Lee wrote in the letter, "I am writing this to confess my shameful past that was caused by my wrong judgment. In 2020, I started gambling on an illegal online gambling site by chance and ended up in debt that was difficult to handle. I was able to come to my senses and quit gambling belatedly thanks to the harsh advice of acquaintances and the fear that I might not be able to do this job that I love again, but I had already received financial help from many people. I have been paying off my debt steadily every month, and I plan to pay off this debt with my own strength until I die."

He added, "The financial loss was a loss, but more than anything, I felt so sorry to those who trusted me and lent me money... I was afraid that this would be known to the world at any moment. I promise to pay off the debt that is left to me no matter what. I bow my head and apologize to the many people who were disappointed in me for causing a social controversy and trying to hide it."

BTS’ Jimin celebrates birthday in the military

Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, shared a special message for the ARMY on Weverse. He thanked his fans who are awaiting his return and promised to pay back all the love once he is out. Jimin enlisted in the military in November last year. He was accompanied by RM, V, and Jungkook. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.