BTS Jungkook’s donation will be divided into two parts - 500 million won will go towards an emergency relief fund for those who lost their homes in the wildfires, while the other 500 million won will be to support firefighters

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, donated a massive amount to South Korea’s wildfire relief. The wildfires have claimed the lives of 30 people so far. Jungkook’s donation comes after J-hope and Suga, who also provided financial aid for the needy. That being said, the golden maknae’s donation amount is the largest of all, being 1 billion won, which is approximately Rs 5.8 crore.

Jungkook donates 1 billion won as wildfire relief

According to AllKpop, Jungkook’s donation will be divided into two parts - 500 million won will go towards an emergency relief fund for those who lost their homes in the wildfires, while the other 500 million won will be to support firefighters who have been working tirelessly on the frontline. In a press statement released by the band’s agency, HYBE, Jungkook said, “I hope my donation will be of help to the people who are going through tough times. I hope the victims and firefighters will return to their everyday lives soon.”

Meanwhile, BTS members Suga and J-hope donated 100 million won (Rs 58.5 lakh) as a part of relief efforts. J-hope donated to the Hope Bridge disaster relief fund, while Suga extended financial aid to the Korean Red Cross.

About the wildfires in South Korea

The death toll from a series of wildfires in the southeastern region of South Korea has climbed to 30. Firefighters are still working to control the rapidly spreading fires, fuelled by strong, dry winds. The fires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories. The flames also consumed Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, though the national treasures housed there had been relocated for safety.

BTS Jungkook’s discharge date

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He will be discharged in June 2025. Interestingly, it coincides with BTS' debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.