Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > After Suga and J hope BTS Jungkook donates a massive amount to South Koreas wildfire relief

After Suga and J-hope, BTS Jungkook donates a massive amount to South Korea’s wildfire relief

Updated on: 29 March,2025 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS Jungkook’s donation will be divided into two parts - 500 million won will go towards an emergency relief fund for those who lost their homes in the wildfires, while the other 500 million won will be to support firefighters

After Suga and J-hope, BTS Jungkook donates a massive amount to South Korea’s wildfire relief

BTS' Jungkook Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article
After Suga and J-hope, BTS Jungkook donates a massive amount to South Korea’s wildfire relief
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, donated a massive amount to South Korea’s wildfire relief. The wildfires have claimed the lives of 30 people so far. Jungkook’s donation comes after J-hope and Suga, who also provided financial aid for the needy. That being said, the golden maknae’s donation amount is the largest of all, being 1 billion won, which is approximately Rs 5.8 crore. 


Jungkook donates 1 billion won as wildfire relief


According to AllKpop, Jungkook’s donation will be divided into two parts - 500 million won will go towards an emergency relief fund for those who lost their homes in the wildfires, while the other 500 million won will be to support firefighters who have been working tirelessly on the frontline. In a press statement released by the band’s agency, HYBE, Jungkook said, “I hope my donation will be of help to the people who are going through tough times. I hope the victims and firefighters will return to their everyday lives soon.” 


Meanwhile, BTS members Suga and J-hope donated 100 million won (Rs 58.5 lakh) as a part of relief efforts. J-hope donated to the Hope Bridge disaster relief fund, while Suga extended financial aid to the Korean Red Cross.

About the wildfires in South Korea 

The death toll from a series of wildfires in the southeastern region of South Korea has climbed to 30. Firefighters are still working to control the rapidly spreading fires, fuelled by strong, dry winds. The fires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories. The flames also consumed Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, though the national treasures housed there had been relocated for safety.

BTS Jungkook’s discharge date

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He will be discharged in June 2025. Interestingly, it coincides with BTS' debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Jungkook south korea Kpop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK