BTS member J-hope donated to the Hope Bridge disaster relief fund, while Suga extended financial aid to the Korean Red Cross amid the country’s devastating wildfires

BTS Suga and J-hope Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS members Suga and J-hope donated 100 million won (Rs 58.5 lakh) as a part of relief efforts amid the country’s devastating wildfires that have taken the lives of 18 people so far. According to Koreaboo, J-hope donated to the Hope Bridge disaster relief fund, while Suga extended financial aid to the Korean Red Cross.

BTS J-hope and Suga on their donations

The K-pop idols shared a statement that read, “We hope that the ongoing forest fires will be extinguished as soon as possible. We hope that those who have lost their homes and thus facing hardships and those who are working hard to extinguish the fires will be able to return to a more peaceful daily life soon. We hope this donation can provide even a little bit of comfort and hope.”

About the wildfires in South Korea

The death toll from a series of wildfires in the southeastern region of South Korea has climbed to 18, with one person still missing, Yonhap News Agency reported. Firefighters are still working to control the rapidly spreading fires, fuelled by strong, dry winds. The fires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories. The flames also consumed Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, though the national treasures housed there had been relocated for safety.

Suga’s first public appearance in 7 months

While J-hope completed his military duties and got discharged in October last year, with his solo tour in process, Suga’s 2024 was taken over by the headlines of his drunk-driving. Suga was fined 15 million won (Rs 9.5 lakh) by a court for drunk driving while on an electric scooter. He is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. He was investigated for drunk-driving an e-scooter on August 6 in central Seoul. His blood alcohol level was 0.227 percent at the time, three times higher than the 0.08 percent for getting one's driver's license revoked. The songwriter and rapper made an apology for the incident, calling it "careless and wrong behaviour".