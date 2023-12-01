'Shoutout my brother Jungkook' says Usher, fans demand Standing Next To You video with the BTS star

BTS member Jungkook's collaboration with Usher on Standing Next To You is out now. Fans are demanding a music video featuring the two stars

BTS member Jungkook has collaborated with American singer Usher for a special version of his song 'Standing Next to You'. The collab version was released on Friday morning, and fans are already going ga-ga over it.

Usher shared a post on Friday morning which had a photo of him with Jungkook, in what seemed like a set. That led to fans speculating that the BTS member and Usher might have also shot a music video together. "Standing Next To You (Usher Remix) is OUT NOW!! Shoutout my brother Jung Kook," Usher posted on X.

Jungkook’s label BigHit Music has described the remix as adding "a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force." Here are more reactions of fans to the Usher-Jungkook collab.

Standing Next to You is the lead song from Jungkook's first solo album, Golden, which was released in November. The all-English album includes several other collaborations, including one with Jack Harlow on the song 3D. Jungkook also collaborated with another American music star, Justin Timberlake, to release a special version of 3D.

The album Golden was preceded by two singles, ‘Seven’ featuring Latto and ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, and features 11 tracks in total, all sung in English. Jungkook also recently shared in a letter to fans that he will be enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea this month. He will be the fourth BTS member to enlist, after Jin, J-Hope and Suga. RM, V and Jimin are also enlisting with him.