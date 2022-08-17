BTS's Jungkook releases ‘Time Difference’ photos

The singer has been posting new photos regularly, as his birthday approaches
BTS's Jungkook has been regularly releasing new photos from his new shoot and the latest batch is out! Jungkook will release a special photo-folio on his birthday on September 1. The upcoming photobook will be of 80 pages, comprising of a mini poster, folder poster, stamps and photocards.
The statement said, "The concept of the photobook expressing the "Time Difference" between the day and night, shows how a human becomes vulnerable to the sunlight the moment he turns into a vampire but also how he becomes a complete vampire in a pitch black darkness (night) with his inner self expressing hunger and thirst for power unlike his all the more attractive and beautiful appearance. In this photobook which will show a variety of rich emotions and visual fun with Jung Kook's idea."
