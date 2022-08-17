BTS's Jungkook releases ‘Time Difference’ photos

The singer has been posting new photos regularly, as his birthday approaches

Jungkook/BTS_official

BTS's Jungkook has been regularly releasing new photos from his new shoot and the latest batch is out! Jungkook will release a special photo-folio on his birthday on September 1. The upcoming photobook will be of 80 pages, comprising of a mini poster, folder poster, stamps and photocards.

The statement said, "The concept of the photobook expressing the "Time Difference" between the day and night, shows how a human becomes vulnerable to the sunlight the moment he turns into a vampire but also how he becomes a complete vampire in a pitch black darkness (night) with his inner self expressing hunger and thirst for power unlike his all the more attractive and beautiful appearance. In this photobook which will show a variety of rich emotions and visual fun with Jung Kook's idea."

