BTS's Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin receive death threats over social media, Army reacts

Soon after Army took to Twitter

BTS/Instagram

BTS vocalists Park Jimin and Kim Taehyung have received death threats social media. Soon after, Army took to Twitter and #ProtectTaehyung and #HybetakeactionASAP started trending on social media. Here's how fans reacted.

tw// D£4TH THR€4T$



taehyung & jimin are receiving an huge amount of D£4TH THR€4T$ lately and no one is talking about it except those people who saw the threads regarding this. LEAVE THEM ALONE@BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @weverseofficial HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP â¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/UoOiHJiKPU — ðð¢ð«ðð¡â· ðð° || ilysm thv. (@strawvrrytae) August 19, 2022

ð¨MASS EMAIL ð¨



ð¢ This is Urgent !! Please Email this template (linked below) to hype Right now from all your accounts !! It's on recent issues regarding the hate and malicious comment + de@th thre@t ð¯ has been constantly receiving on WV. pic.twitter.com/q3yegAXByp — Protect Taehyung | Slow (@BlockForV) August 18, 2022

Last year Hybe had shared a statement regarding legal action to protect their artists BTS, TXT, Seventeen, NU'EST, and ENHYPEN from malicious comments and defamation. The label stated, "Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to our artists (BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NU'EST, and ENHYPEN), including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks, and defamation."

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal