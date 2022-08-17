BTS's leader Namjoon compares Run BTS's 10-month break to pregnancy; Jin, Jimin and Taehyung share a hug

Run BTS has returned
BTS/AFP
Run BTS made a comeback on Tuesday, after a 10 month hiatus. Titled 'Telephathy' the opening episode immediately started trending. What caught Armys attention was BTS leader Namjoon comparing RUN BTS's 10 month break to pregnancy. Suga seemed visibly stunned by the comment.
Another moment that went viral was group members Jin, Taehyung and Jimin sharing a warm hug. Army also had a good laugh over the special effects the editors used on J-Hope.
RUN BTS Special Episode: VMIN’s laugh of relief seeing each other on the same place + VMINJIN HUG ð¥º— V•JIMIN Updates! ð (@95Z_TWTS) August 16, 2022
[Jimin is here too]
ð¹: Hey you’re here!
ð¥: Of course! Where else?
ð¯: *hugging* What a relief pic.twitter.com/uozq0fh7Tj
Also Read: Out now! BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Night' teaser for 'Me, Myself and Jung Kook'