BTS's leader Namjoon compares Run BTS's 10-month break to pregnancy; Jin, Jimin and Taehyung share a hug

Updated on: 17 August,2022 01:58 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Run BTS has returned

BTS/AFP


Run BTS made a comeback on Tuesday, after a 10 month hiatus. Titled 'Telephathy' the opening episode immediately started trending. What caught Armys attention was BTS leader Namjoon comparing RUN BTS's 10 month break to pregnancy. Suga seemed visibly stunned by the comment. 


Another moment that went viral was group members Jin, Taehyung and Jimin sharing a warm hug. Army also had a good laugh over the special effects the editors used on J-Hope.

 


