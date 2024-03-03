Breaking News
Do they get their happy ending? watch BTS V & IU's unreleased 'Love Wins All' ending to find out

Updated on: 03 March,2024 12:37 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Curious about whether BTS V and IU get their happy ending? Check out the unreleased ending of 'Love Wins All' to find out

Do they get their happy ending? watch BTS V & IU's unreleased 'Love Wins All' ending to find out

BTS V and IU

IU, the South Korean singer, just cleared up the month-long buzz on social media about her music video 'Love Wins All.' In the video, she teams up with BTS member V (Kim Taehyung), and it's a visual delight. They play star-crossed lovers in a dystopian world, needless to say fans are hooked. The big question everyone's been asking is, do they get a happy ending? Well, let's dig into that and find out.


BTS V & IU's unreleased 'Love Wins All' ending


Love Wins All was released on January 24, featuring IU's singing and BTS Kim Taehyung's impressive acting. In the last scene, this ominous cube that's been tailing them obliterates their bodies, and all that's left are their clothes. But in the final moments, the main characters seem to be flying, suggesting they've found some kind of freedom. So, did they actually die?


There's this unseen footage floating around (pun intended) where the Singularity singer is driving a car, and IU is on his lap, with her arms around his neck. The short clip, which recently surfaced online, is creating quite a buzz. They're both dressed up for a wedding, and the atmosphere is dreamy. They're cuddling and look really comfortable with each other. It's a stark contrast to the gloomy ending in the original music video, and this clip strongly hints at a happy conclusion.

ARMYs took to 'X' to breathe a sigh of relief, take a look:

Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the South Korean military, along with the other 6 members of BTS.

