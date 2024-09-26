South Korean star Park Seo-Joon known for 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' has expressed interest in visiting India. He also shared his love for Bollywood

South Korean Star Park Seo-Joon

South Korean star Park Seo-Joon, popular among K-drama fans through shows such as 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' and 'She Was Pretty', recently said he loves Bollywood films and if invited, he would love to visit India.

The actor is currently looking forward to the premiere of his Netflix series 'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2', which will start streaming on the platform from Friday. The show is directed by Chung Dong-yoon and also stars Han So-hee of 'My Name' fame.

In a roundtable interview with PTI when asked whether he would come to India to meet fans here, Park said, "If you invite me, anytime". Han and Chung agreed with him and said, "Same here".

Seo-Jun further said, "I'll be waiting for your invitation to India. I love Bollywood... Yeah, please invite me. If I get the chance, I'd love to fly over".

About Park Seo-Jun's show 'Gyeongseong Creature'

The first part of 'Gyeongseong Creature', which premiered in December last year, revolved around Jang Tae-sang (Park), the owner of the House of Golden Treasure (Geumokdang), the best pawnshop in Gyeongseong, and Yoon Chae-ok (Han), a specialist in finding missing people who is searching for her mother. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the series saw the destinies of Tae-sang and Chae-ok intertwine. The ten episode series depicts the atrocities done by the Japanese and how in response the Koreans started conducting biological experiments in secret leading to the birth of a monstrous creature.

"As an actor, it's my job to provide different content, stories to the viewers. In that sense, 'Gyeongseong Creature' makes (for) really good content," he shared.

Other K-pop stars who expressed interest in Bollywood

This is not the first time that Korean actors have shown interest in collaborating with Indian artists. Many K-Pop artists have expressed their desire to work in the Bollywood industry in the past. BTS's Jimin and Namjoon had stated that '3 Idiots' is one of their favourite all time movies. EXO’s Lay also showed his love for B-town as he starred in the Indo-Chinese movie, ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ alongside Hollywood star Jackie Chan and Bollywood beauties Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Korean actor Baek Jin Hee has also confessed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and has mentioned that she is a die hard ‘Chak De India’ fan.