Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Squid Game 2s Thanos rapper TOP aka Choi Seung Hyun on his controversial casting in the Netflix show

Squid Game 2's Thanos, rapper T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun, on his controversial casting in the Netflix show

Updated on: 05 January,2025 10:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rather than being a comical part of the highly dark series Squid Game 2, T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun wanted to be the unpredictable twist in the drama

Squid Game 2's Thanos, rapper T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun, on his controversial casting in the Netflix show

T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun

Listen to this article
Squid Game 2's Thanos, rapper T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun, on his controversial casting in the Netflix show
x
00:00

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P., aka Choi Seung Hyun, stole the hearts of the audience with his role in Squid Game season 2. He was the purple-headed boy who had us all rolling with laughter in the deadly thriller show. He played rapper Thanos in the Netflix series, a character who had lost his money through wrong cryptocurrency investments. Though his role was seen as the comic relief in the series, T.O.P. didn’t really want that to happen. Rather than being a comical part of the highly dark series, T.O.P. wanted to be the unpredictable twist in the drama.


T.O.P. wanted to be unpredictable in Squid Game 2


Recently, the 37-year-old actor-singer opened up about his expectations regarding how people would perceive his part. He shared that he wanted the audience to see the role of Thanos as a little more mysterious. In a chat with Netflix, the ex-BIGBANG member stated, “Since I’m a rapper myself, I tried to deliver the lines as naturally as possible while not being too lighthearted or comical.” Continuing the chat and talking about his role, T.O.P. added, “My personal goal was to show the viewers a character they hadn’t seen before — someone who is mysterious, unpredictable, and with a couple of loose screws.”


T.O.P.’s role in Squid Game 2 marked his first on-screen project since his arrest on drug abuse charges, after which he was blackballed from the South Korean entertainment industry. Having received a 10-month jail sentence, he was suspended from military service after being caught using marijuana. Recently, the director Hwang Dong-hyuk reacted to his decision to cast T.O.P. in the series, and as per a report in Enter News Team, the Emmy Award winner shared, "I couldn't find anyone who met my standards, so I put him in the running after receiving a recommendation and suggested an audition. But he said he'd do it. I saw some potential through the script reading, but there was a point where it wavered during the process, so I thought it wouldn't work out, so I stopped. He told me to re-record the audition tape and send it in. But I didn't know I would be so unforgiving (from the public)."

What to expect from Season 3?

The third season of Squid Game will be its last, the show’s creator, director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously confirmed. Season 3 of the series will drop in 2025 and will continue to focus on Seong Gi-hun’s revenge on the creators of Squid Game. Hwang told Variety earlier this month that a more specific release date will likely be announced "soon."

Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger, and viewers are eager to see what happens in Season 3. There were also post-credit scenes after the last episode of Season 2. “If you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you,” Hwang told Variety.

The director has also hinted that the battle between Seong Gi-hun and Front Man will continue.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Squid Game Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates korean web series Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK