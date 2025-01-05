Rather than being a comical part of the highly dark series Squid Game 2, T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun wanted to be the unpredictable twist in the drama

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P., aka Choi Seung Hyun, stole the hearts of the audience with his role in Squid Game season 2. He was the purple-headed boy who had us all rolling with laughter in the deadly thriller show. He played rapper Thanos in the Netflix series, a character who had lost his money through wrong cryptocurrency investments. Though his role was seen as the comic relief in the series, T.O.P. didn’t really want that to happen. Rather than being a comical part of the highly dark series, T.O.P. wanted to be the unpredictable twist in the drama.

T.O.P. wanted to be unpredictable in Squid Game 2

Recently, the 37-year-old actor-singer opened up about his expectations regarding how people would perceive his part. He shared that he wanted the audience to see the role of Thanos as a little more mysterious. In a chat with Netflix, the ex-BIGBANG member stated, “Since I’m a rapper myself, I tried to deliver the lines as naturally as possible while not being too lighthearted or comical.” Continuing the chat and talking about his role, T.O.P. added, “My personal goal was to show the viewers a character they hadn’t seen before — someone who is mysterious, unpredictable, and with a couple of loose screws.”

T.O.P.’s role in Squid Game 2 marked his first on-screen project since his arrest on drug abuse charges, after which he was blackballed from the South Korean entertainment industry. Having received a 10-month jail sentence, he was suspended from military service after being caught using marijuana. Recently, the director Hwang Dong-hyuk reacted to his decision to cast T.O.P. in the series, and as per a report in Enter News Team, the Emmy Award winner shared, "I couldn't find anyone who met my standards, so I put him in the running after receiving a recommendation and suggested an audition. But he said he'd do it. I saw some potential through the script reading, but there was a point where it wavered during the process, so I thought it wouldn't work out, so I stopped. He told me to re-record the audition tape and send it in. But I didn't know I would be so unforgiving (from the public)."

What to expect from Season 3?

The third season of Squid Game will be its last, the show’s creator, director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously confirmed. Season 3 of the series will drop in 2025 and will continue to focus on Seong Gi-hun’s revenge on the creators of Squid Game. Hwang told Variety earlier this month that a more specific release date will likely be announced "soon."

Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger, and viewers are eager to see what happens in Season 3. There were also post-credit scenes after the last episode of Season 2. “If you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you,” Hwang told Variety.

The director has also hinted that the battle between Seong Gi-hun and Front Man will continue.