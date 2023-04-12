Yeonjun appeared on the show with Taehyun

TXT's eldest member Yeonjun requested MOAs, their fandom to skip the latest episode of BTS's Suga's show 'Suchwita.' Yeonjun during a live chat asked fans to go to bed by 10 pm on April 11, the time that the episode of 'Suchwita' aired on YouTube. He went on to reveal that he got completely inebriated during the filming, so much so that he doesn’t even remember how he got to his dorm from the set. He added that he couldn’t remember anything from his appearance on the show.

Here's how fans reacted

I think the funniest part from yesterday’s suchwita ep was when yoongi asked do they want to go to the future or go back in the past taehyun gave such detailed answers but drunk yeonjun was like “i want to go back to middle school” “that’s it ?” “yeah…that’s it..” — khai ð¦ (@fuckyeonjvn) April 12, 2023

I'm amazed he made it until the very last question cause he started slurring his words when it wasn't even half way through ð­ https://t.co/LzzjInfVpj — Pennyâ· ):)ðª (@stardust_no_ame) April 12, 2023

aint this yeonjun from latest suchwita episode? https://t.co/7fTCvHBVzq — intan (@badgurlfia) April 12, 2023

OMG I LITERALLY JUST FINISHED WATCHING SUCHWITA WITH TAEHYUN AND YEONJUN AND OH MY GOODNESS I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING AT THE END HAHAHAHA YEONJUN WAS JUST TOO WASTED MAN I COULDN'T TELL IF I WAS CRYING CUZ OF HOW SINCERE AND DEEP THEIR CONVERSATION WAS OR CUZ OF YEONJUN BEING DRUNKð­ — lynne (@ilovetxtperiodt) April 12, 2023