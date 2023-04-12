Breaking News
THIS is why TXT's Yeonjun asked fans to skip the latest episode of BTS's Suga's 'Suchwita'

12 April,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yeonjun appeared on the show with Taehyun

Yeonjun/Instagram


TXT's eldest member Yeonjun requested MOAs, their fandom to skip the latest episode of BTS's Suga's show 'Suchwita.'  Yeonjun during a live chat asked fans to go to bed by 10 pm on April 11, the time that the episode of 'Suchwita' aired on YouTube. He went on to reveal that he got completely inebriated during the filming, so much so that he doesn’t even remember how he got to his dorm from the set. He added that he couldn’t remember anything from his appearance on the show.


Also Read: BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V impresses ARMY with his unreleased song, reveals which song Jungkook recommended



