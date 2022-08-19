Viral video! Indian teacher apologises to student BTS Army after backlash over his comments about K-pop group

After the video went viral the teacher said he regretted his remarks
BTS/Instagram
A video showing a teacher from the education platform ‘Physics Wallah’ went viral after he mocked a female student for posting about K-pop group BTS during an online class. The enraged teacher threatened the student saying “If you were not a girl then I would have grabbed your collar and slapped you.” He went on to make harsh comments about the boyband.
The viral clip met with severe backlash and the teacher took to Instagram account to post an apology.
Here is his apology video @ Instagram- siddy4544 #BTS #BTSARMY #INDIANBTSARMY #PHYSICSWALLAH #MSMSIR pic.twitter.com/QAO1NlOu6k— Vote for BTS on VMA and V on Idolchamp (@btsiseverytking) August 15, 2022
Also Read: BTS's Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin receive death threats over social media, Army reacts