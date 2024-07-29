Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a picture with star badminton player PV Sindhu amid the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics

Ram Charan with PV Sindhu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article PV Sindhu gives Ram Charan-Upasana, and their dog Rhyme a tour of the 2024 Paris Olympics x 00:00

Actor Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, were among the Indian attendees at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Sunday, the entire family watched star shuttler PV Sindhu's badminton match against the Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles which led to a straightforward win for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'RRR' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sindhu. He wrote, "#jeetkiaur all the best #teamindia @pvsindhu1 you are a true rock star. @weareteamindia @olympics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Sindhu also gave Ram a tour of the Olympics and played with his dog Rhyme. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhyme Konidela (@alwaysrhyme)

Sindhu displayed grit and confidence and restricted her opponent to single digits in both games. She began her campaign with a 21-9, 21-6 win in a game that lasted for 29 minutes.

The 2024 Summer Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11 this year.

Earlier, Ram and his family attended the opening ceremony where PV Sindhu and five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal led the Indian team.

On the acting front, Ram Charan will reportedly complete the shoot for his upcoming film 'Game Changer' with Kiara Advani this month. He will be playing an IAS Officer in 'Game Changer'. Anjali will be seen in a pivotal role. SJ Suryah will play the antagonist in this one.

On the occasion of actor Ram Charan's birthday, the makers treated fans to a fun track 'Jaragandi' from the film. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."