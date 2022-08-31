Allu Arjun craze hits Ganesh Chaturthi, fans welcome Pushpa Raj inspired Lord Ganesha idols

Allu Arjun's look from 'Pushpa: The Rise' has inspired Lord Ganesha statues. On Tuesday, several images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film
Allu Arjun. Pic/Yogen Shah
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. Devotees have brought different types of idols of the elephant-headed God to their homes to celebrate the ten-day-long Ganesha Festival. Interestingly, many people have chosen to celebrate the festival in a filmy way. Allu Arjun's look from 'Pushpa: The Rise' has inspired Lord Ganesha statues. On Tuesday, several images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama, which were similar to what had Arjun worn in the film.
The statue also had Pushpa's signature hand gesture from the film. "Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols," a social media user commented. However, there's a section of social media users who did not like the idol makers' creativity.
"I think he is Lord Ganesha, we are all treating like that only. But people doing these type of things, don't u even know that he is a god... When u r the allu arjun sir fan please keep it over to u i tself not doing these type of things... ," a netizen tweeted. "What's this nonsense ????? Wtf man !!! I can't believe this.I know u r fan of allu arjun but what is this man .U r mocking Lord Ganesha," another one wrote.
'Pushpa: The Rise' is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged out as a blockbuster. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.
