Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Allu Arjun speaks for the first time after arrest Nothing to worry about

Allu Arjun speaks for the first time after arrest: 'Nothing to worry about'

Updated on: 14 December,2024 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Allu Arjun was released from the central jail on Saturday morning. He addressed the media after returning to his Jubilee home after spending a night in judicial custody

Allu Arjun speaks for the first time after arrest: 'Nothing to worry about'

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article
Allu Arjun speaks for the first time after arrest: 'Nothing to worry about'
x
00:00

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was arrested on Friday mafternoon and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court in the evening on December 13. The actor was arrested in connection with a stampede that ensued on December 4 at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The stampede led to the death of a woman and critically injured her son.  The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.


Allu Arjun's first statement


After his release, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," said the actor.


Allu Arjun further reiterated, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."

Allu Arjun released from jail

Ahead of his release, heightened security was observed outside the Chanchalguda Central Jail, as fans and media gathered to witness the actor's return. Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, was present at the jail to receive the actor after his release.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's family got emotional upon his return from prison. As soon as he entered the gate of his house, his brother Allu Sirish gave him a tight hug. His son came running to him and gave him a tight hug. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, visibly emotional gave a long hug to her husband. His daughter was dancing with joy upon her father's return. Police have made tight security arrangements around his residence.

Later, actor Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at Allu Arjun's residence to meet him. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Allu Arjun Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema Pushpa: The Rule Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK