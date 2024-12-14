Allu Arjun was released from the central jail on Saturday morning. He addressed the media after returning to his Jubilee home after spending a night in judicial custody

Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was arrested on Friday mafternoon and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court in the evening on December 13. The actor was arrested in connection with a stampede that ensued on December 4 at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The stampede led to the death of a woman and critically injured her son. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Allu Arjun's first statement

After his release, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," said the actor.

Allu Arjun further reiterated, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."

Allu Arjun released from jail

Ahead of his release, heightened security was observed outside the Chanchalguda Central Jail, as fans and media gathered to witness the actor's return. Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, was present at the jail to receive the actor after his release.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's family got emotional upon his return from prison. As soon as he entered the gate of his house, his brother Allu Sirish gave him a tight hug. His son came running to him and gave him a tight hug. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, visibly emotional gave a long hug to her husband. His daughter was dancing with joy upon her father's return. Police have made tight security arrangements around his residence.

Later, actor Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at Allu Arjun's residence to meet him.