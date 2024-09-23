Last week, a Hyderabad court sent Jani Master to judicial custody for 14 days after he was arrested in Goa. He was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail

Jani Master with Allu Arjun Pic/Instagram

Days after celebrity choreographer Jani Master was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a junior female colleague. Actress Jhansi, while speaking on behalf of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce claimed that a ‘big hero’ had assured the victim of professional support. Many assumed that this person in question was superstar Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun 'unnecessarily dragged' into Jani Master's rape case

‘Pushpa’ producer Ravi Shankar, who was promoting ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ in Hyderabad was asked about Allu’s involvement in providing professional support to the alleged victim. He said, “Whatever happened between the girl and Jani Master is personal to them. She was hired long back as an additional choreographer for our film and will remain throughout the filmmaking process. Jani Master was supposed to choreograph a special number for Pushpa 2 but this happened two days before we planned it.”

Ravi added, “Hero (Allu Arjun) isn’t bothered about who’s on set other than wishing them good morning and following the steps he’s given. He has unnecessarily been dragged into it. For his stature, why would he stop someone from working or promoting someone else? We are all only professionally aligned to both of them.”

Jani Master sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case

Last week, a Hyderabad court sent Jani Master to judicial custody for 14 days after he was arrested in Goa. He was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. Meanwhile, the choreographer’s wife Sumalatha told media persons that they would carry on the legal fight to prove their innocence. Jani Master’s lawyer said since the POSCO Act was invoked in the case, they would file a bail petition in the district court.

According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone. The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and she became an assistant to him in 2019.