Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR have made waves with their chemistry in Devara-Part 1. The film is yet to hit the screens. However, the songs from the film have well highlighted their sizzling onscreen chemistry

Jr NTR-Janhvi and Sridevi-NTR

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR are coming together for a film for the very first time. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara-Part 1 is an ambitious film that also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The trailer of the film which was released today in Mumbai has only added to the excitement around the film. The trailer promises an engaging plotline, strong performances, and stunning visuals to back the storytelling.

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, the whole team of the film including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Koratala Siva and distributors Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anil Thadani was present.

Are Jr NTR-Janhvi the new NTR-Sridevi?

At the launch, Janhvi Kapoor spoke highly of her co-star NTR Jr whom she respectfully addressed as sir. "This is my debut film, and honestly, it feels like a homecoming for me as well. This is my first Telugu film and so it's very very very special to me," she said adding that she would love to do all films with Taarak.

"He is so much fun. I learnt so much. Everyone knows what a big fan of his I have always been and I think I have become a bigger fan after having worked with him".

Director Koratala Siva gave the biggest compliment to the pair. "They look too good on screen. Down south people feel that after NTR and Sridevi now it is Jr NTR and Janhvi," he said. For those unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late Sridevi and Jr NTR is the grandson of legendary Telugu superstar NTR.

Sridevi worked with NTR in several movies opposite him despite having an age gap of 40 years. The pair was a hit at the box office.

About Devara-Part 1

Billed as the year's biggest catch in mass entertainment, the trailer reels in viewers with its jaw-dropping action sequences, offering a cinematic voyage like no other. The epic action saga, anchored in coastal lands, chronicles emotionally charged incidents set against a periodic backdrop. NTR Jr helms the ship as the titular protagonist, a lighthouse of hope for the deprived and a tempest for evildoers. Having collaborated with NTR Jr for the superhit film Janatha Garage, director Koratala Siva has expertly navigated this Goliath of a film that introduces us to a brand new world, curating an action-packed experience that pushes the boundaries of cinema itself. Devara will make you witness a world that people have not witnessed yet but will make you want to be a part of it. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira, a villain so captivating that his glimpses have set the internet ablaze, teasing a clash of titans that will leave audiences stunned. The star power doesn't stop there - along with Saif, Janhvi Kapoor makes her grand Telugu debut with the film.

In a whirlwind of excitement, the film has shattered records, becoming the fastest Indian movie to sell over 35,000+ tickets in North America and 30,000+ tickets in the US alone and is raked in over an impressive $1M+ pre-sales before the trailer release. Amid all the chatter, the trailer launch unfolded in a dazzling spectacle.