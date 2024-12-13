Superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested days after a woman died in a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad. The news came as a surprise to all his fans and others as well

Allu Arjun, a National award-winning actor and face of the 'Pushpa' franchise, has been detained by the police on Friday afternoon. The actor was named in a stampede case that led to the death of a woman and left a boy critically injured. The stampede was followed by Allu Arjun's appearance at the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

Netizens react to Allu Arjun's arrest

The news came as a surprise and shock to many especially fans of the actor. Amid the report, a video of the police arriving at the actor's Jubilee residence to escort him to the station is going viral. In the video, wearing a white hoodie, Allu can be seen having a cup of tea and interacting with the cops with a smile on his face. His wife Sneha and father Allu Aravind can also be seen with him. The actor finishes his beverage and gets into the police vehicle.

The arrests of the actor have led to several reactions from netizens. While some cannot understand how the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' star is accountable for the stampede some came up with light-hearted remarks to comment on the matter.

"By this logic, shouldn't railway minister be arrested during training accidents? " a netizen wrote wondering what the logic behind the arrest is.

"Doesn't make sense to arrest the lead actor. You can take action against the theatre management for sure," asked an X user.

"Was Allu Arjun in charge of security arrangements?," asked another user.

"Nothing big will get bail within hours," wrote a confident netizen.

A netizen wrote, "Jhuk gaya saala" tweaking Allu Arjun's popular dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule.

What Allu Arjun said about the tragic incident

Allu Arjun on December 6 announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and said that he is "deeply heartbroken". The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance. Allu Arjun also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," Allu Arjun posted on social media platform X.

Recently, at the success meet of the film, Allu once again addressed the issue. "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate...I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar sir also got extremely emotional. I will personally meet them later. We will always be there and try to support the family," he said.