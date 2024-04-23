Breaking News
Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News
Updated on: 24 April,2024 05:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Initially planning Juna Furniture as a Hindi movie, Mahesh says his Marathi film questions society’s attitude towards senior citizens

It was nearly 12 years ago that Mahesh Manjrekar had written Juna Furniture—Try Stopping This Old Man. The film’s idea came from a deeply personal space. He recalls, “When I lost my mother, many thoughts went on in my head. One is full of regrets [at such a point]. That’s where the idea came from. Today, there are 1.7 million abandoned senior citizens in India. My story is about the child, who feels he is doing the right thing for his parents, but is he?”   


That question forms the crux of Juna Furniture, Manjrekar’s upcoming Marathi movie. He has not only written and helmed the courtroom drama, but also played the protagonist, who questions society’s attitude towards senior citizens. He reveals that he had originally wanted to make it in Hindi. “I had written the story in Hindi, but things were not moving fast enough [as I approached production houses and figured out the casting]. So, I decided to make it in Marathi. Producer Yatin Jadhav wanted to make it immediately. Since no actor could give me dates at such a short notice, I decided to play the central character.”    


While he has directed himself in small roles earlier, it’s the first time he is fronting his own directorial venture. “This film is shouldered by my character. I was apprehensive that if this role falls flat, people will point fingers at me saying that I wanted to play the hero.” Even as he has to wait for a few days to get the audience’s verdict, the National Award-winning filmmaker’s work has been praised by famed screenwriter Salim Khan. “Salim saab loved the movie. I had narrated the script to Salman [for feedback] and he had loved it. I might show it to him this week.”


