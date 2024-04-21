The creators of Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's character name, along with a teaser!

Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD: Makers reveal name of Amitabh Bachchan's character, check out the teaser! x 00:00

Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is highly anticipated. Recently, the makers revealed that Amitabh Bachchan's character in the movie is Ashwatthama, the immortal figure.

Makers reveal name of Amitabh Bachchan's character

ADVERTISEMENT

T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..#Kalki2898AD #Vyjayanthimovies pic.twitter.com/RZE8di5AU0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2024

Over the weekend, the creators disclosed that in 'Kalki 2989 AD,' Amitabh Bachchan will portray the character Ashwatthama. A teaser promo, aired on Star Sports, showed Bachchan draped in yellow attire, depicted praying before a Shiva linga inside a cave. When asked who he is by a child, he responds, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama."

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts about working on the movie on his social media account, “T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence...”

Previous update about Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2989 AD

While there’s a lot of buzz doing rounds about the film on the internet, it was last year, on the legendary Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, when his first look poster was revealed. Ever since, fans have eagerly awaited more details about the actor’s look and character in the film. Adding to the excitement, a new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared today in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Clad in an all-white attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement soon, the poster reads, “Samay Aa Gaya Hai” leaving audiences all the more excited for the magnum opus.

Unveiling the new poster, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ social media handle read as, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬!"