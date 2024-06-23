Breaking News
Malayalam film director U Venugopan dies at ag 67

Updated on: 23 June,2024 05:52 AM IST  |  Alappuzha
PTI |

He had worked as assistant director to noted director P Padmarajan in 'Njan Gandharvan' and 'Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal', among other films

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Noted Malayalam movie director U Venugopan died on Friday at his house near Cherthala here, family sources said. He was 67.


Venugopan, known for his movies 'Sharjah to Sharjah', 'Sarvopari Palakkaran' and 'Kusruthi Kuruppu', among others, was undergoing treatment for an ailment, sources said.


He had worked as assistant director to noted director P Padmarajan in 'Njan Gandharvan' and 'Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal', among other films.


Venugopan made his directorial debut with 'Kusruthi Kuruppu' starring Jayaram and Meena in the lead roles in 1998.

The funeral was held on the premises of his house at Cherthala.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

