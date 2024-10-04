Martin posters should mention AP Arjun film says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court has granted an interim relief to film director AP Arjun who has been missing from the film promotions of the upcoming Kannada movie 'Martin'. He was missing from the promotions amid a dispute with the film's producer.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court made an interim arrangement in the matter. The court said that the film, 'Martin' should include mention that it is an "AP Arjun" film and that Arjun should be allowed to participate in film promos, provided he doesn't do anything prejudicial/ harmful to the film or others involved in the project.

What went wrong between AP Arjun and producer Uday K Mehta?

The Kannada film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead. It marks the actor's second collaboration with filmmaker AP Arjun. The filmmaker made headlines after alleged that he facilitated certain work contracts related to the film, for a commission. After there was a delay in the VFX work of the film, producer Uday Mehta initiated a legal action against those entrusted with the work for failure to deliver on the agreed-upon terms and conditions. It is then that the team informed the producer said that Arjun was the middleman who got them the job, for which he took a hefty commission.

AP Arjun strongly denied the allegations against him. Ever since the case has been in the court of law and therefore Arjun distanced himself from the promotions.

The making of 'Martin' starring Dhruva Sarja took a good three years. Before the delay caused by VFX, there were rumours of the delay being caused by the cast members including Dhruva.

The release of the film was reportedly doubtful until a few days ago. The makers then got a new investor on board who helped them with the necessary NOCs to get Martin to the theatre.

About Martin

The much-anticipated film 'Martin' featuring Kannada’s most loved superstar Dhruva Sarja in the lead role and directed by AP Arjun, is poised to make a monumental impact on the global stage. Originally planned as a pan-India release, 'Martin' is now set to debut in over 13 languages worldwide, a notable advancement for the Indian film industry. The film is set to release on October 11th.

'Martin' features an impressive ensemble cast, including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film's technical crew boasts acclaimed cinematographer Satya Hegde and celebrated music composer Ravi Basrur. The film will also see releases in Dubai in five Indian languages, with potential Arabic and Spanish versions for the South American market. Recognizing the growing popularity of Indian cinema in Russia, the team is also exploring opportunities for Russian and Chinese releases.