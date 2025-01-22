Breaking News
On Namrata Shirodkar's birthday, Mahesh Babu, Sitara Ghattamaneni pen adorable wishes for the ‘incredible woman’

Updated on: 22 January,2025 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mahesh Babu wished Namrata Shirodkar stating, “Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!”

Namrata Shirodkar with her family Pics/Instagram

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her birthday on January 22. She received heartfelt wishes from her husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, as well as kids Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni. They all took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with Namrata. 


Namrata Shirodkar gets birthday wishes from family 


Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!”


 
 
 
 
 
Sitara Ghattamaneni shared a cute selfie with her mom and wrote, “I just love, love, love you, and I’m so lucky to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Amma you deserve the world and more!”

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, her son Gautham added, “Happy Birthday, Amma! Today is your special day, and I’m missing you so much. Thank you for everything you do and continue to do for us. Love you!”

 
 
 
 
 
Who is Namrata Shirodkar?

Namrata was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993 and went on to work in Bollywood films. She has featured in films like Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality, and Pukar. Namrata is best known for featuring in the song 'O Jaana Na Jaana' opposite Salman Khan in the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She also appeared in Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil, and the British cinema Bride and Prejudice.

Namrata met Telugu star Mahesh Babu on the sets of their film Vamsi. They began dating shortly after filming finished. The couple got married in 2005. Namrata took a break from acting after her marriage.

Namrata is the sister of actor Shilpa Shirodkar, recently seen in Bigg Boss 18. Shilpa has been a part of films like Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand. 

Namrata’s last outing on the entertainment front was as a producer for the 2022 film Major. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. It will reportedly star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

