On Vishu, Prithviraj Sukumaran treats fans with 'Empuraan' update

Prithviraj's directorial debut 'Lucifer' became the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran created box office records of the Malayalam film industry with his debut directorial 'Lucifer' in 2019. The film headlined by Mohanlal was a massy action film and also starred Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles. Following the massive appreciation for the film, Prithviraj started working on the sequel of the film which was hinted at the end of part one as well. However, owing to the pandemic, the shoot of Empuraan got delayed. The team of Lucifer utilised the time to better the script for the sequel; currently, Prithviraj is scouting shoot locations for the film.

On Friday, ahead of Vishu, the Malayalam New Year as per the Hindu calendar, Prithviraj shared an update about his upcoming film while wishing his fans and followers a Happy Vishu. The 'Bro Daddy' actor took to his social media handle and dropped a picture of himself posing in a building in the United Kingdom. The actor was seen posing in a brown leather jacket over a black t-shirt and blue denims. The actor is seen looking up at the ceiling as he gets clicked.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Day 3. UK location scout. #L2E EMPURAAN Happy Vishu to all!"

Day 3. UK location scout. #L2E EMPURAAN Happy Vishu to all! ðâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/RoPXgxEbvI — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 14, 2023

Lucifer became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office. In August last year, Prithviraj took to social media and announced the beginning of L2E. The makers also released a video of the core team- Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Murali, and Antony- talking about the upcoming movie, while promising to keep the audience informed thought-out the process. Prithviraj noted that Empuraan will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer that will cater to all sections of the audience. “The huge success you gave for Lucifer has given us more confidence to dream big for Empuraan,” he had said.

