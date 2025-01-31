Prabhas is famous for treating his co-actors to delicious home-cooked meals, recently extended this heartfelt gesture to content creator Imanvi, aka Iman Esmail

Iman Esmail with Prabhas

Listen to this article Prabhas treats his Fauji co-actor Iman Esmail with a lavish spread of home-cooked meals x 00:00

While Prabhas continues to dominate the box office and set new benchmarks for success, his thoughtful gestures make the actor even more loved among those who work with him. The superstar, famous for treating his co-actors to delicious home-cooked meals, recently extended this heartfelt gesture to content creator Imanvi, aka Iman Esmail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iman Esmail receives home-cooked meals from Prabhas

Making her silver screen debut in Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming Telugu period drama Fauji opposite Prabhas, Imanvi was treated to a special spread prepared by the superstar himself. Overwhelmed by his kindness, she took to social media to share a video of the feast and express her gratitude. She wrote: "THANK YOU @ACTORPRABHAS FOR THIS YUMMY YUMMY GOODNESS" In the past, Prabhas has done this grand gesture for Suriya, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shruti Haasan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and many more.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

Prabhas will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. Buzz is that the makers plan to rope in South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, who has worked in films 'Train to Busan', 'Derailed', 'The Outlaws', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and MCU’s 'Eternals', to be the villain.

Sharing the news, Prabhas earlier said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. ‘Spirit’ has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with ‘Spirit’, I have the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on ‘Spirit’ as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."

He also has 'The Raja Saab' which is directed by Maruthi. The film is set to be released on April 10, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The supporting cast features talented actors such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam. The film is poised to deliver an exciting blend of eerie thrills and laughter. Prabhas steps into the role of a man drawn back to his ancestral property, only to discover a vengeful spirit lurking in the shadows.