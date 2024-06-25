Prithviraj Sukumaran shares picture from sets of Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently directing his Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' in Gujarat. The film is the sequel to the hit film 'Lucifer' and has Mohanlal in the lead

After having a successful run with films at the box-office, pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran is back in the director's chair for the sequel of Lucifer titled 'L2:Empuraan'. The team is currently in Gujarat shooting an important schedule for the film.

Actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of himself from the set in action mode with his cinematographer Sujith Vasudev. The photo, posted on his social media, provides a glimpse into a night shoot in Gujarat, hinting at the intense and atmospheric scenes being filmed for the highly anticipated sequel.

'L2: Empuraan,' is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Lucifer,' which is awaited by the fans since the announcement of the project. Directed by Prithviraj himself, the film promises to be a grand spectacle, continuing the legacy of its predecessor. The cast includes industry heavyweights including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with others, further raising expectations for the sequel.

Prithviraj’s post has quickly garnered attention and excitement across social media platforms, about the plot and the sequences being shot with fans expressing their eagerness to witness the next chapter of the 'Lucifer' saga. ‘L2: Empuraan’ has completed its shoot across various locations including Kerala, New Delhi, Ladakh, the USA, and the UK. The diverse locales promise a visually rich and engaging experience for the audience.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj Sukumaran delivered a groundbreaking performance in his critically acclaimed movie 'The Goat Life,' which garnered widespread praise and achieved significant worldwide success. Fans are now eagerly anticipating what Prithviraj has in store with 'L2: Empuraan.'