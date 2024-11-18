The trailer of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 was unveiled at a grand event in Patna on Sunday. The film directed by Sukumar also stars Fahadh Faasil

Still from Pushpa 2 trailer

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna are set to reprise their iconic roles in the upcoming movie, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The actors attended the mega trailer launch of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in Patna and welcomed the audience. The two drew a massive crowd at the Gandhi Stadium in the Bihar capital as they launched the trailer of the much-anticipated film directed by Sukumar. The trailer received an overwhelming response from fans and also celebrities from the industry

SS Rajamouli, who has directed films like RRR and Baahubali was impressed with the trailer. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "WILDFIRE started in Patna!!

Spreading across the country!!

Explodes on Dec 5th!!!

CAN’T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!!"

Responding to the tweet, Allu wrote "SirrrSirrrr ! Thank you very muchhh Hoping to give you a great party".

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty also praised the film's trailer and wrote, "#Pushpa2 trailer looks MASSive and packed with power! Wishing the entire team all the best for another blockbuster!"

Netizen reaction to Pushpa 2 trailer

Take a look at what fans have to say about the trailer of the upcoming film

Damn, Super excited for Pushpa 2: The Rule.



What a wild trailer by Sukumar Sir!!!



Allu Arjun - The powerhouse 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LPMHmKFjCB — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) November 17, 2024

Pushpa The Rule is, in fact, a wildfire 🔥🔥. The trailer of Pushpa 2 will impress Twitter with its impactful dialogues, as I previously mentioned. Additionally, the film's explosive Fire dialogues will undoubtedly resonate with audiences in theaters 🔥🔥💥#pushpa2 @PushpaMovie pic.twitter.com/JvMafavqlQ — Suresh 🇮🇳 మీసం సురేష్ (@SureshActor_) November 17, 2024



About Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer

The 2-minute-48-second 'Pushpa 2' trailer started with people worrying about who Pushpa Raj is. The video then went on to introduce Pushpa, where we hear a lady saying in the background, "Pushpa naam nahi hai, Pushpa matlab brand." Then enters the star Allu Arjun in the frame, and later it introduces Srivalli, aka Rashmika Mandanna. One thing that stood out in the almost 3-minute-long clip is that the movie centers around a man who challenges patriarchy by listening to his wife.

The entry of Fahadh Faasil also stood out as he makes an entry on Don’s title track. Later, the clip gives a glimpse of the larger-than-life experience that awaits with Pushpa’s release. The trailer is full of dance, drama, and danger. The biggest celebration of the biggest film of Indian cinema begins as the much-awaited trailer launch of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' turned into a spectacle like no other.

The film directed by Sukumar will be released on December 5.

What Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna said at Patna event

Meanwhile, Allu and Rashmika impressed the audience in Patna with their linguistic skills in Hindi considering both the actors work in south Indian cinema and Hindi is not their first language.

Allu spoke to a huge crowd present at the event and entertained them with his efforts in Hindi. He said, “My salute to the land of Bihar. I have come to Bihar for the first time. Thank you so much for your love and welcome. Pushpa never bows down, but for the first time today, Pushpa will bow down for your love. I have come here for the first time on this great land of Bihar. I’m really touched by the love that you have showered upon us and thank you is not enough for that. I bow my head in front of you all for your love”.

Rashmika, who is a bit more fluent in Hindi spoke with the audience at the event, and also tendered an apology for running a little behind the time for the unveiling of the trailer.

The actress said in Hindi, “Thank you. I would like to welcome all of you to Pushpa's Srivalli, at the 'Pushpa 2' trailer launch event. I know that we have taken a little more time, but I can promise you that it's all worth it. After two years of hard work, you are all going to see the world of Pushpa, so I am very happy”.