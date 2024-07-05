National award-winning director Sekhar Kammula unveils the poster of Rashmika Mandanna's first look from the magnum opus 'Kubera'

Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera first look

The highly anticipated magnum opus Kubera, directed by the renowned National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, has revealed the first look of its leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. This film, featuring a stellar cast including superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna, has already generated immense excitement.

In her first look, Rashmika Mandanna appears in a dark forest, exuding a mysterious and intriguing vibe. Known for her exceptional acting skills, Rashmika plays a powerful role that stands out in this film. The teaser video shows Rashmika's character digging in the ground of the dark forest, discovering a large suitcase full of money. This compelling scene, combined with DSP’s electrifying music, heightens the sense of anticipation and curiosity.

The official Instagram handle of the film posted the first look and wrote: "Here’s the intriguing and captivating first look of @Rashmika_Mandanna from the world of #SekharKammulasKubera."

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula said, "In storytelling, fortune favours those who embrace the unexpected. The best moments often come when and from whom you least expect it. Rashmika’s character captures this essence, adding surprise and depth that are crucial to our film 'Kubera.' I am sure that her performance will leave a lasting impact"

Sekhar Kammula, celebrated for his stunning visuals and storytelling talent, has masterfully brought together a diverse cast in this eagerly awaited social drama. With a compelling storyline and outstanding performances, Kubera is set to be a cinematic masterpiece.

Earlier, the first looks of superstars Dhanush and King Nagarjuna Akkineni from Kubera were also revealed, creating a massive impact nationwide.

Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt. Ltd. banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.