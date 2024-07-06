Jwala Gutta questioned Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she explained that she 'merely suggested' hydrogen peroxide nebulisation with 'good intention'.

Jwala Gutta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

While a section of celebrities are in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid her medical row, ace badminton player Jwala Gutta asked the actress a very important question about accountability. Jwala wrote on X, “My only question to the celeb who’s prescribing a medicine to the huge number of people who are following her…I ustand the intention is to help….But…just in case..just in case the prescription doesn’t help and causes a fatality…will u be taking the RESPONSIBILITY too????? Will the doctor who you have tagged also take the RESPONSIBILITY??”

It all started after Samantha, who recently underwent a Myositis diagnosis, explained that she 'merely suggested' hydrogen peroxide nebulisation with 'good intention' because it was recommended by a 'highly qualified doctor.'

The post generated a strong reaction from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as 'The Liver Doc’, who criticized it and called her a 'health illiterate.’

"Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections," the award-winning doctor wrote on X.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Samantha issued a long statement asking the doctor to be polite. Addressing The Liver Doc's harsh words, Samantha wrote, "It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

"It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals," the actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' ‘Citadel’, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Apart from this, Samantha will star in ‘Bangaram’, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.

(With inputs from ANI)