Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs
AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > SJ Suryah Laila Sanjana and Vivek Prasanna from Vadhandhi The Fable of Velonie request viewers to SAY NO TO SPOILERS

S.J. Suryah, Laila, Sanjana and Vivek Prasanna from Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie request viewers to ‘SAY NO TO SPOILERS’

Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The web series Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie from the house of Pushkar & Gayatri is currently streaming on Prime Video

S.J. Suryah, Laila, Sanjana and Vivek Prasanna from Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie request viewers to ‘SAY NO TO SPOILERS’

Pic Courtesy: PR


One of the most awaited web series Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie from the house of Pushkar & Gayatri is currently streaming on Prime Video, and the audiences are loving every bit of this crime thriller. The climax of any crime thriller is extremely pivotal that knowing the suspense would metaphorically kill the joy of watching it too.


Hoping the audience has a 'spoiler free' viewing experience, the cast of the series created a quirky yet informative video to request fans to not spoil the suspense for others who are yet to watch the series. Taking to social media, they have humbly requested- "Don’t let anyone spoil the show for you, SAY NO TO SPOILERS! #VadhandhiOnPrime, watch now on @PrimeVideoIN”.



Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise collected immense love and praise from Russia


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjana (@sanjkayy)

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, the Amazon Original series ‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’, stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Thalapathy 67: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film launched with pooja ceremony

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Pushkar and Gayatri Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK