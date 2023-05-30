Tovino Thomas-starrer '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' becomes biggest industry hit of Mollywood

Breaking News
30 May,2023
For the first time in Mollywood history, a movie is being hailed nationwide and the response have given the Malayalam film industry a new identity across states and countries. '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' is said to be getting standing ovations in theatres everywhere

A still from the movie '2018 Everyone Is A Hero'. Pic/Internet

The Tovino Thomas-starrer '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' has emerged as the biggest industry hit in the history of Malayalam cinema. Continuing its dream run in theatres across the world, '2018' first became the fastest-ever Malayalam film to collect Rs 100 crore worldwide. The movie has now surpassed another milestone by minting Rs 160 crore worldwide in just 25 days, with an overwhelming run in five languages now.


For the first time in Mollywood history, a movie is being hailed nationwide and the response have given the Malayalam film industry a new identity across states and countries. '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' is said to be getting standing ovations in theatres everywhere.


Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph with an ambitious budget, '2018' has a prominent star cast comprised of Tovino, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Tanvi in lead roles. The director has succeeded in recreating the Kerala floods with the creative support of competent production and art teams led by the production designer and art director Mohandas. The movie is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banners of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. It is Kavya Film Company's second back-to-back blockbuster after 'Malikappuram'.


