Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for KBC 16; reveals he's working a '9-5' x 00:00

The famous TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati saw Amitabh Bachchan bid farewell with some tears. However, he left the audience in shock when he announced that he would be returning with a brand new season. Fans were over the moon when they heard that KBC 16 was happening again, and have been eagerly awaiting its premiere ever since.

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for KBC 16

This morning, Big B shared some photos from the KBC 16 set on his blog and talked about his busy day shooting continuously without regular breaks.

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan posted four pictures apparently taken on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the first one, we see him stepping out of his car dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a printed jacket. The next one shows him looking sharp in a black suit as he enters the set. Then there's a photo of him with folded hands amid shooting.

Amitabh Bachchan talked about his day on the movie sets, saying it was super busy from 9 in the morning until 5 in the evening with no regular breaks. He mentioned he managed to grab lunch in his car and then went to catch an IPL match, “It be looked forward to this game and the work schedules adjusted accordingly,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Indian cinema’s biggest and most awaited release of the year, the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, helmed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

While there’s a lot of buzz doing rounds about the film on the internet, it was last year, on the legendary Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, when his first look poster was revealed. Ever since, fans have eagerly awaited more details about the actor’s look and character in the film. Adding to the excitement, a new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared today in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Clad in an all-white attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement soon, the poster reads, “Samay Aa Gaya Hai” leaving audiences all the more excited for the magnum opus.

Unveiling the new poster, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ social media handle read as, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬!"