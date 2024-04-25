Breaking News
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan colour co-ordinate for their mehendi ceremony, see pics 

Updated on: 25 April,2024 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan today. Ahead of the wedding, she shared pics from mehendi ceremony

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actress Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan. The pre-wedding festivities have already kicked in and pictures and videos from the celebrations are making its way to social media. Apart from the guests, bride-to-be Arti has also been sharing pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. 


On Thursday, Arti shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, she and her husband-to-be Dipak Chauhan color co-ordinated in purple outfits. 


Arti first shared pictures of herself from her photoshoot of her mehendi day. The pictures were taken on the beach with the majestic ocean making for the perfect background. Arti can be seen in a purple sharara with intricate work of gold. She is seen flaunting her hands filled with mehendi design.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

On Thursday, Arti shared pictures with Dipak. In the first picture, she is seen getting a forehead kiss from Dipak.  In the second and third pictures, the couple can be seen hugging each other.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Arti's Haldi ceremony:

Arti Singh's haldi ceremony was quite a celebration. Her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah were also part of the festivities. The bride-to-be danced her heart out to the beats of dhols with brother and actor Krushna Abhishek. 

On Tuesday, Arti posted pictures from her haldi ceremony. She wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. She is the niece of actor Govinda and has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Known for her work in shows like 'Maayka', 'Uttaran', and 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' among others, Arti was seen in the show 'Shravani'. In 'Shravani', Arti portrayed the antagonist, Chandra Taiji, who consistently created trouble for Shravani. 

