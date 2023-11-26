Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is not pregnant, says Jigna Vora after eviction

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande had a pregnancy scare while inside the house recently. Former reporter Jigna Vora who got evicted this weekend spoke up about the same

Jigna Vora. Pic/Instagram

A couple of days back Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande suspected that she was pregnant. She was heard telling about the same to her husband Vicky Jain who is also a contestant on the show. Now, Jigna Vora who got evicted this week has said that Lokhande is not pregnant. She said that it is her personal matter but also said that the reports came back negative.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar after her eviction on the reality show, Jigna Vora opened up about Anita's pregnancy scare inside the house. "As far as I know, the report for her pregnancy test was negative. And, she told this to me. I would not like to say much about this as it is a very personal matter," shared Jigna.

Jigna Vora who is a former crime reporter was among the most interesting contestants to enter the house. She came to the house months after a Netflix series was made based on her life titled Scoop. In the same interview, she also spoke about the equation between Ankita and Vicky. Being a wife, Ankita feels Vicky must emotionally support her. But he is so busy with other issues and other people that he has no time for Ankita. That is why Ankita is unhappy."

Earlier this month, a video from Bigg Boss 17 surfaced online, which showed Ankita telling Vicky that she wanted to go home as she wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home. She also said that she had blood and urine tests for pregnancy, adding that she knew very well what she was saying.

Meanwhile, a month ago, Ankita had spoken about their family planning on the show while talking to other contestanst. Ankita, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Firoza Khan were sitting in the garden area. In a candid conversation, Ankita said that she agreed to do 'Bigg Boss' this year because of Vicky.

"He has always watched the show and wanted to be a part of it," said Ankita. That’s what made the couple to be a part of this show. Besides that Ankita also mentioned that they chose to be a part of the show this year as they might plan a baby next year.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain’s mothers Vandana Pandis Lokhande and Ranjana Jain respectively will make an appearance and address the issues between the couple. In the new promo, Vicky’s mother is seen telling the couple aboutt their "gandi ladai" (bad fights) inside the show. She is heard saying: "Tumhari ladai ghar me kabhi nhi hui or yahan kitni gandi ladai ho rahi hai batao. Jab tumlog milte ho na beta tab pyaar se milo. Prem rakho." Vicky is seen getting all emotional after seeing his mother.

Ankita sees her mother and gets emotional too. Her mother is seen giving flying kisses to both Vicky and her. Ankita is heard saying: “I love you ma. I miss you mumma.”