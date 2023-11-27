Bigg Boss 17 Day 44 Highlights: Anurag Dobhal announces voluntary exit; Khanzadi turns crybaby and talks about her 'biggest trauma'

Bigg Boss 17 Day 44 Highlights: The reality show continues to captivate its audience with daily doses of new drama, fresh fights, evolving bonds, and dynamic shifts, keeping viewers glued to their seats

In today's episode, Anurag Dobhal kicked off the show by complaining about Bigg Boss allegedly favouring Ankita Lokhande. However, this led to a stern reprimand from Bigg Boss, who strongly addressed Anurag's persistent mention of 'Bro Sena.' Later in the episode, the YouTuber was seen asking for the contract from the show's makers to review it before deciding whether to stay or leave.

Previously, Anurag had accused Bollywood superstar and show host Salman Khan of bias. The contestant even expressed his belief that Salman Khan was favouring certain participants. He said, “doesn’t let me speak.”

He was heard saying: “Salman bhai ne khud bola I don’t want to talk to you. Mere upar koi ehsan nahi kar raha bro. I am a part of the show, the show approached me, I didn’t approach it and gave no auditions. Aaya tha izzat se jaayengay bhi izzat se.”

At the end, as the day changed, Anurag was seen discussing the same topic again. He was heard saying, "Bhaad me gaya show." Later, he announced that he was taking voluntary exit and said, "Bhaad mein gaya Bigg Boss." He then requested Bigg Boss to open the door as he wanted to exit the show voluntarily.

He shared that he was okay with giving 2 crores. Then the two crybabies, Anurag and Khanzaadi, were seen discussing their problems with each other. As the episode came to an end, Vicky and Neil Bhatt were seen arguing over duties.



During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that Jigna Vora was voted out. Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan broke down. Now, the house has only 15 contestants left, including Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.



For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema.