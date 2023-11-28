Breaking News
Bigg Boss 17 Day 45 Highlights: Nomination task takes 'mohalla' by storm; Munnawar takes Mannara's side as she argues with Abhishek

Updated on: 28 November,2023 11:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Bigg Boss 17 Day 45 Highlights: The reality show continues to captivate its audience with daily doses of new drama, fresh fights, evolving bonds, and dynamic shifts, keeping viewers glued to their seats

In Pic: Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17 Day 45 Highlights: The reality show continues to captivate its audience with daily doses of new drama, fresh fights, evolving bonds, and dynamic shifts, keeping viewers glued to their seats.


Today’s episode started with Bigg Boss gathering the ‘mohalle vale’ in the garden area where he told Anurag Dobhal that the reality show’s legal team would contact his lawyers and get back to him in 2-3 days. This came after he announced that he wanted to take voluntary exit and said, 'Bhaad mein gaya Bigg Boss.' He then requested Bigg Boss to open the door as he wanted to exit the show voluntarily. He shared that he was okay with giving 2 crores.


Further in the episode, Bigg Boss announced a nomination task where he himself nominated Khanzaadi after her multiple requests to go out of the show. In the Nomination task, Anurag started by choosing Rinku Dhawan and then one after the other, like a domino effect, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, got nominated. Along with all of these, Anurag Dobhal was also in the list of nominations as he has been nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season.


After the nomination task came to an end, Ankita and Neil indulged in an ugly fight, which later made Aishwarya Sharma become a part of the argument. Further at the end of the episode, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar had a heated argument which left the former crying. During the fight, Munawar Faruqui sided with Mannara and showed Abhishek his place.

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that Jigna Vora was voted out. Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan broke down. Now, the house has only 15 contestants left, including Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema.

