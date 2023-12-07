Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 K pop star Aoora to enter Salman Khans reality TV show watch video

Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star Aoora to enter Salman Khan's reality TV show, watch video!

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Now, Popular K-pop singer Aoora is all set to enter Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss 17's house as a wild card contestant. On Thursday, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode which they captioned, "Jab hogi wild card entry of the the biggest K-Pop sensation

Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star Aoora to enter Salman Khan's reality TV show, watch video!

K-pop star Aoora and Salman Khan

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star Aoora to enter Salman Khan's reality TV show, watch video!
x
00:00

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up to welcome wild-card contestants. The latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show started on October 15, 2023, and over a month later, new participants will enter the house to spice things up. Bigg Boss 17 started with Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora, Arun Mashetty, Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal,  Munawar Faruqui, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan and Navid Sole. As of now, only Soniya and Navid have been evicted. 


Now, Popular K-pop singer Aoora is all set to enter Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss 17's house as a wild card contestant. On Thursday, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode which they captioned, "Jab hogi wild card entry of the the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


In the video, only Aoora's partial face was revealed. He was seen singing the track 'Woh Kisna Hai'. At the end of the clip, he was heard saying, "Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi."

Aoora, one of the most renowned South Korean singers. Park Min-jun aka Aoora recently won the hearts of the Indian audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy' (Disco Dancer; 1982).

He frequently shares his videos on Instagram grooving to Bollywood tracks. Aoora recently shared video with singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in which he recreated Sing''s new track 'Kalaastar'.

He also tweaked the hit song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in his K-pop style.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss television news TV updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK