Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss this Weekend ka Vaar, Karan Johar to host the reality show?

Updated on: 29 November,2023 04:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

According to reports, this weekend will be different, as Salman Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss and instead, Karan Johar will step in as the host

In Pic Salman Khan and Karan Johar

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss this Weekend ka Vaar, Karan Johar to host the reality show?
Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the audience hooked with the new drama unfolding every week, but the one thing for which the audience waits is the 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' where host Salman Khan reprimands the contestants and gives them their report cards. According to reports, this weekend will be different, as Salman Khan will not be coming to the show.


Pinkvilla has revealed that Salman Khan will be absent from this 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' and instead, Karan Johar will step in as the host. The ace director, who was loved by many when he hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, will be donning the host hat once again this weekend.



Johar is making headlines as he has returned with the 8th season of his much-loved chat show, 'Koffee with Karan.' So far, the show has aired five episodes. The show premiered with the lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the second episode had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch. The third one featured Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, and host Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on the Koffee couch. The most recent episode featured 'Student of the Year' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.



Talking about Bigg Boss, this week has been a hell of a ride for the contestants. Jigna Vohra’s eviction left Rinku Dhawan and Munawar Faruqui crying, while Orry entered the house to bring some fun. Later, during Sunday’s episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers entered Tiger's den to have a chat with the couple. Further, Vicky's mother was seen subtly taunting Ankita, which made the actress a little disappointed.


Later, Anurag Dobhal kicked off Monday’s episode by complaining about Bigg Boss allegedly favouring Ankita Lokhande. Later in the episode, the YouTuber was seen asking for the contract from the show's makers to review it before deciding whether to stay or leave. Whereas yesterday’s episode witnessed a nomination task which led to a series of arguments and a huge fight between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt.


For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema.

 

